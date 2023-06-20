Ranger Finishes 4th In State Long Jump

Congratulations to Lakewood High School rising senior Kaydence Doxley on finishing fourth in the long jump at the State Track & Field Championship Meet earlier this month. Kaydence earned All-Ohio status for her top eight finish! Kaydence also competed in the 200 meters at the meet. Kaydence was not the only Ranger who qualified to compete with the best track and field athletes in the state. She was joined at the meet by Aniya Symons, who qualified in the long jump and Charlie Payne, who ran the 3200 meters. Congratulations to these three athletes and their coaches on a fantastic season!