Ranger Classic Golf Outing Raises $30K
A fabulous time was had by all at the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation Ranger Classic Golf Outing on June 9 at Valley of the Eagles course in Elyria. The foundation raised more than $30,000, all to benefit programs for Lakewood City School District students at all levels and in all buildings! A capacity 124 golfers experienced a gorgeous day on the course!
The foundation would like to thank everyone who participated, donated and sponsored! The money raised doesn't happen without all of you! Special thank you to our repeat title sponsor, Senney Enterprises. This year we had several new sponsors and we look forward to welcoming more support from our local businesses and organizations next year. Whether you were a sponsor or donated auction items or services, we are so grateful!
This year's sponsors and donors included:
Admiral Products
Aladdin's Eatery
Around the Corner
Balance Foot & Ankle
Barton Communities
Bartos & Co. LPA
Best Greening Services
Brad Grant & Kate Murray '85
Delong Staffing Specialists
Brindza, McIntyre & Seed LLP
Cleveland Kitchen & Design
Clifton Club
Collision Bend Brewery
Dewey's
Dinerbar on Clifton
Emerson Elementary PTO
Erie Design
Evergreen Podcasts
First Federal Lakewood Banking & Investments
Forage
Friends of Colleen Clark-Sutton
Garfield Middle School PTSA
GDP Group
Geiger's
Getner Chiropractic
Georgetown
Haven
Hayes Elementary PTO
Horace Mann Elementary PTA
Immigrant Son
Jason Shachner
Jason Verderber
Johnson Bentley Wealth Management
Judge Tess Neff
Kevin Butler
Lakewood Board of Education members
Lakewood Council of PTAS
Lakewood Recreation Department
Lakewood Teachers Association
Lakewood Truck Park
Laskey & Costello
Law Offices of John Podgursky
Lincoln Elementary PTA
Mark Beeler '94
Mark Plush
Mark Verdova '75
Mars Bar
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home
McMahon Degulis LLP
Megan Murray '87
Melt Bar & Grilled
Menyhart Plumbing
Newcastle Roofing & Remodeling
Pet's General
Roosevelt Elementary PTA
Root Cafe
Rosenberg Advertising
Rozi's
Sauced Taproom
Senney Advertising
Sgt Clean Car Wash
Shinn Law Firm, LLC
Slife Heating & Cooling
Tim & Cindy Friedman
Tom & Cindy Einhouse
Valley of the Eagles
West Shore Career-Tech District