Meet the Author: “Mary Brewster’s Love Life” By Kathryn Haueisen

by Lisa Calfee

Nineteen women set sail on the Mayflower in 1620. After a year in the new world, only five were still alive. One of them was Mary Brewster. 

Author Kathryn Haueisen will visit Lakewood Public Library on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss “Mary Brewster’s Love Life,” a historical fiction biography based on the life of the woman who became known as the “Matriarch of the Mayflower.”

Mary Brewster and her husband, Elder William Brewster, belonged to a Separatist group who broke away from the Established Church of England. Fleeing from the persecution of King James for years, their decision to start a colony of likeminded believers in the New World promised a freedom they could only dream about, but it came with danger and loss as well.

Writer Kathryn Haueisen is a great-granddaughter back twelve generations of Mary Brewster. She is also a speaker, former pastor and the author of seven books, many articles and several publications. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Volume 19, Issue 12, Posted 4:07 PM, 06.21.2023