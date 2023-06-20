Mayor's Corner: Thank You, Chief Kevin Kaucheck

Lakewood is fortunate to have top notch safety services protecting our community. Our Fire Department and Police Department are always proactive in exploring new ways to keep us all safe while also being responsive to the intense real time demands of our dense and active community. That high level of service is linked directly to the culture being set within our departments from the top, and the leaders who are focused on providing the best for Lakewood. This month, one of those leaders – Police Chief Kevin Kaucheck – will retire after dedicating over three decades of police work to our community. His career in Lakewood has been nothing short of exceptional, and we all owe him our gratitude.

Chief Kaucheck was hired as a patrol officer in 1989 and got to know Lakewood and its people deeply over the years. He rose through the ranks to hold positions as Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and now Chief. In those roles, he did everything from leading our narcotics and vice units to overseeing our patrol and administrative divisions.

Most recently, Chief Kaucheck has guided the department through a number of challenges and opportunities with an even hand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when demands on our officers increased and they were on the front lines providing service despite high risk of infection, Chief Kaucheck was able to keep departmental morale strong and maintain its usual superior standards. He has been a steady, reasonable, and firm presence that has addressed high profile incidents and everyday police work with the same attitude of utmost professionalism. Chief Kaucheck has helped integrate new technology and equipment into our department’s work; introduce innovative programs like the Safe Place initiative; and keep Lakewood’s overall crime rates low despite nationwide challenges in police work. He has also helped mentor and build upcoming leadership within our department to ensure a strong overall culture continues on once he retires. Chief Kaucheck, you will be missed!

Fortunately, Chief Kaucheck has continued to develop a deep bench here in Lakewood, and I am happy to announce that our incoming chief, Lieutenant Kevin Fisher, brings his own strong resume to the position. Lieutenant Fisher has been on the force in Lakewood for over two decades, and in a leadership role since 2011. He’s also a proud Lakewood High School graduate and lives in our city, so his roots also run deep. While Lieutenant Fisher has big shoes to fill, we are all confident that he is up to the task. He will take the reins in early July, and is currently working hand-in-hand with Chief Kaucheck on transition planning to ensure everything goes smoothly and Lakewood remains a highly safe community.