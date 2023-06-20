Lakewood’s Tony George To Host Kennedy Fundraiser

Lakewood is host to the first 2024 Presidential candidate coming to Ohio. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is kicking off his Presidential Campaign at the iconic restaurant, formerly the Silver Quill, then Swingos on the Lake and now called the Summer House, owned by Tony George.

Lakewood is no stranger to the Kennedy family. Former President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade stopped in front of St. Edward High School during a congressional campaign trip in October 1962.

George, a Northeast Ohio businessman with Syrian roots, born and raised in Lakewood, known for his business savvy and ability to raise millions for political fundraisers, sealed his reputation as a major political player by pulling off one of the West Side's most successful political events -- a 1996 fund-raiser for President Clinton.

Although George is known as one of the top political fund-raisers in the country, some question his allegiance between parties. George doesn’t take his politics lightly; he takes the time to get to know the candidates and understands their stand on the issues. “I’m not concerned about the parties; I’m concerned about their abilities to lead this country and bridge the gap in helping this nation become one,” says George.

George also helped Dennis Kucinich, whom he first met during the latter's 1994 run for state Senate. Kucinich, former Cleveland Mayor, has been named the campaign manager for Kennedy’s 2024 presidential bid. Kennedy, environmentalist lawyer, nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and son of former US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is hoping to end the divide in this country.

In Kennedy's own words, “Every nation, like every individual, has a darker side and a lighter side. The easiest thing for a politician to do is to appeal to our greed, to our anger, to our fear, to our xenophobia, our bigotry, and all of the alchemies of tribalism. I will appeal instead to our generosity as a people, our goodness, our kindness, and our courage.”

The high-dollar fundraiser, hosted by George, will be held at the Summer House, The Carlyle on The Lake, 12900 Lake Ave, Monday, June 26th, 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. For more info and tickets, go to kennedy24.com/cleveland-reception or scan here.

Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego. Starr also published her book, "Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself," while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room. She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show, Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.