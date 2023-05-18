Lakewood Ranger Round Up: Track Kaydence Doxley Sets New School Record

Track

When Kaydence Doxley crossed the finish line at Amherst Regional Finals yesterday, she not only qualified for the state meet, but also set a new school record (200 meters in 25.23). While Kaydence is breaking records, a talented spate of talented, hard working athletes competed fiercely yesterday, setting a great standard for those that follow. Senior Aniya Symons joined Kaydence, junior McKenna Hunt and senior Mallory Zavachen on the 5th place 4x200 relay that barely missed qualifying for the state meet. The 4 x 100 relay featuring Kaydence, McKenna, Aniya and sophomore Lilly Burns took 6th and missed advancing to Columbus by less than 1/10th of a second.. It was great to see so much purple and gold flying around the track! Speaking of flying, no school in Ohio has two better long jumpers than Kaydence and Aniya, who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively to qualify for the state meet.



The Boys will also have a representative in Columbus. Junior Charlie Payne stayed in the middle of the pack until late in the race, when he surged into third place and ultimately finished 4th in the 3200 to earn trip down I-71.



Aside from relay handoffs, track and field is an individual sport with a dearth of competitive "team work." Yet, Aniya and Kaydence can only go airborne, and Charlie can only endure and prevail in his grueling distance race with an entire cadre of parents, teammates and coaches behind, with and for them—to encourage, teach, challenge and comfort. Community is everything—in the school, in the classroom and on the track. The records are fabulous, but the process of getting there is a thing of beauty. Lots of good things happening in 44107. Long Live Lakewood.

Baseball

5/18/23 Lakewood Rangers vs. Medina Eagles

When sophomore Logan Ellis broke a 5th inning 2-2 tie with bases loaded double to right, three Rangers crossed the plate and a tension filled game suddenly felt in control for Lakewood. Later that inning, junior Keegan Schroeder delivered the clincher with a 2-out, 2 strike, 2 run single to left. From there, Michael Klasa (4 scoreless innings for the Win) and Logan (1 scoreless inning to close) took over. Yet, the key at bat today was not Logan's game breaker, but a 4th inning 2-out bases loaded walk to tie the score at two by Keegan. Final score--7-2 Rangers. Lakewood flashed the Golden Baseball Triangle today with flawless defense, solid pitching and timely hitting. Left Fielder Mason Ivinskas turned in a sparkler, tracking a down deep drive to left with a full extension running catch to snuff out a potential Eagle rally. Leo Sonosen and Eli LaDue turned a crucial double play and had several other good plays, and Luke and Ben Jablonowski (3B and Catcher) were rock solid. Luke, Aidan Maxwell and Colin McCrone had key hits to spark Ranger rallies. Drew Jaoblonowski pitched 2 inning to start the game, and kept the Eagles in check until the bats could fire up. 5/23/23 Rangers vs. Eagles Next up for Lakewood was Medina on Wednesday the 23rd (430) at Strongsville High School. In this great team effort, a sophomore got the big hit, a junior had the key at bat, and another junior shut down the Eagles for 4 innings. But on the last game ever at Lakewood Stadium for our seniors—on their last day of classes in the Lakewood City Schools—it was great to see our seniors "go out" on a winning note. Here's to you Emmet Frantz, Simon Gilchrist, Eli LaDue, Ben Jablonowski , Luke Jablonowski, Luke Mason and Colin McCrone—thanks for the commitment to our home town team, for all your hard work. These guys, all residing in the 44107, have advanced the program and represented our school well. Now, go sting the Bees. Long Live Lakewood