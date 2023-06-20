Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Jungle Terry and Friends Traveling Zoo

For the Whole Family

A favorite with all ages, especially little ones, Jungle Terry brings his animal friends to the Lakewood Public Library. Since 1990, Terry and his family have been raising animals and reptiles to entertain and educate families around Ohio. We are excited to host Terry and his animal friends during the summer of 2023. What animals will he bring? He will surprise us. Join us to find out! No registration is required.



4:00pm - 5:00pm, Friday, June 30, 2023 in the Main Library Multipurpose Room



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.



All Together Now Summer Reading Club

For all Children and Youth Up to Those Entering Twelfth Grade

Age appropriate goals include thirty books for our youngest children, ten hours for elementary school students and thirty hours for middle school and high school students, broken down into manageable parts to enable all readers to complete their goal. Readers may participate online and/or in person and must visit the Library to collect rewards. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.



Friday, May 12, 2023 through Monday, August 14, 2023



Main Library and Madison Branch

