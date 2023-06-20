Lakewood League Of Women Voters 100th Anniversary 100 Pillars Spotlight: Jacquie Davis

Jacquie Davis does not consider herself a pillar of the League of Women Voters. She describes herself as a behind the scenes person. “I remember walking into my first meeting, I was surprised to see both women and men sitting at the table. At that moment, I realized how cool it was that both men and women are League members, often as couples. They understand how relevant the LWV and their services are to the communities they serve.”

Born in Pennsylvania, Jackie spent her early years living in a small village just north of Philadelphia, living in her parent’s newly built dream home. Both of her parents graduated from University of Pittsburgh in the 1930’s. Her father worked for Diamond Alkali, later Diamond Shamrock, and travelled all week, leaving her mother with two young daughters, no car and no stores nearby. Jacquie fondly remembers that there was a bus with fruits and vegetables that would come around. Her mother would send Jacquie and her sister off with a list to get the fresh foods they needed for the week. “We’d get a treat for doing this, and we looked forward to it.”

In the late 1950s, her father was transferred to Cleveland and the family settled in Lakewood which has remained her home ever since. Her post high school education came in fits and starts. After an unsuccessful attempt at a freshmen year (“I was having a bit too much fun”), she got her first job at Pier W and attended Tri-C. Jacquie then applied to Kent State and was accepted. While going to classes, she bartended at the Blind Owl. But after a year of poor adjustment, she and three other friends found themselves in San Francisco. “It was 1969, and it changed my life. I saw women walking arm in arm and no one blinked an eye. I was invited to interracial groups where everyone just got along, and I wondered: why can’t it be like this everywhere all the time?”

She returned to Kent State in time for the spring semester. And then May 4 happened, when the National Guard arrived on campus to put down unrest. Four students were killed, and nine injured. Losing a beloved friend and knowing two other students who died that day was irreparable at that moment. She and a friend travelled to Tampa and New Orleans over the next four years.

Jacquie returned to school and graduated from Kent in 1976 despite the fact that her father suffered a heart attack during her senior year, and she lost a cousin and a dear friend in Viet Nam. Her degree in sociology led her to a social work position in the Cuyahoga County Welfare Department. In 1981 the Administrator at Eliza Jennings Home who saw something special in her and she ended up working for the group for almost 20 years. During that time, at the age of 42, she earned her degree in nursing, ultimately being certified in both Gerontology and Rehabilitation. She used her RN to work for the Cleveland Clinic. Upon retirement, Jacquie volunteered at North Coast Health and as a Cleveland Clinic Foundation vaccination nurse during COVID.

Jacquie joined the League of Women Voters to learn more about the systems that make our country work. She found that “The League always works from the view that all people are worthy of respect and dignity.” She notes that nationwide and locally the League studies issues to find the answers to modern dilemmas, encourages people to educate themselves, and recommends actions that can resolve difficulties and barriers. “The League educates the public about voting, provides seminars about local and national issues, registers people to vote, often at public events and gets the word out at election time. What more valuable gift can there be to a democracy than a group that enlightens voters while respecting choice? What better group to join to be able to help ‘behind the scenes.’”

Carol Thums is a writer and wordsmith for the Lakewood League of Women Voters.