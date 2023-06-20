H2O's Annual Clothing Drive And Super Sale

On Saturday, July 29th, H2O Summer Service Camp is hosting their annual Clothing Drive. From 9 am-3 pm at Garfield Middle School, the clothing drive will be open to anyone looking to find a variety of clothes for a low price. For decades, the Clothing Drive has provided families working on a tight budget a wonderful opportunity to buy men’s, women’s, children’s, and infant’s clothes as each article of clothing is only 50¢. Beyond the affordability supplied by the Clothing Drive, buying clothes second-hand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion and provides opportunities for creativity in upcycling clothes.

Donations will be collected until July 26th at the Cove Community Center and each of the Lakewood fire stations in recycling bins labelled for the Clothing Drive. Donating previously worn or outgrown clothes that could still be used by others is a great way to divert clothing from landfills. Then, throughout the summer, middle school campers at H2O’s summer camp will be working hard to sort through hundreds of donated articles of clothing—from shirts to jeans to coats to shoes to sweatshirts and much more—in preparation. The campers sort the clothes according to size, assess the quality, and set up rooms in Garfield to house the Drive. While the Clothing Drive aims to serve the community, it also serves as a fantastic learning experience for the campers: rather than throwing clothes away, the campers learn how their outgrown clothes can benefit others.

Katy Spilsbury, member of H2O Summer Service Camp 2023 staff. Katy Spilsbury is a 2021 LHS graduate and is entering her junior year at Kenyon College where she is a molecular biology major.

H2O is a youth volunteer program sponsored by the City of Lakewood’s Division of Youth Office. H2O receives tremendous support from the Lakewood City Schools, the Lakewood Foundation, generous donors and a dedicated group of adult volunteers.