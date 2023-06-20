Employment Opportunities: Lakewood Recreation

The Community Recreation and Education Department has employment opportunities for the Event Staff position. Event Staff are the direct representative of the Lakewood Board of Education and the Lakewood City Schools Community Recreation & Education Department during non-school hours. The primary duties and responsibilities are, but not limited to, the monitoring and managing of all facility events, ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants.

The ideal candidate for the position of Event Staff will have knowledge of school facilities, the ability to establish priorities and work independently, without direct supervision. This position is part time, approximately 15-20 hours a week, nights and weekends may be required.

Interested candidates should submit an Employment Application, which is available at www.recreation.lakewoodcityschools.org under Find It Fast-Part Time Jobs, to: The Lakewood City Schools Community Recreation and Education Department, c/o Mitchell Robida, 14100 Franklin Blvd., Lakewood, OH 44107.