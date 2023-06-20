Announcing Second Annual Most Distinguished Tree Contest

Lakewood’s Tree Advisory and Education Board and the Lakewood Observer are holding the second Most Distinguished Tree in Lakewood Contest, launching on July 1, 2023. The contest is aimed at celebrating Lakewood’s status as one of the oldest Tree Cities in the USA and encouraging the planting and maintenance of the city’s tree canopy. The city has actively been planting trees throughout the city but in order to achieve our goal of increasing the tree canopy to 33% by 2035, we need more trees planted on private property. It also is focused on encouraging active participation by all residents in the appreciation of our trees.

Nomination Process: The contest encourages all Lakewood residents to nominate their selections for the Most Distinguished Tree contest by submitting an entry form that identifies the location of the tree by address, one of 4 categories described below and comments on what attracted the nominating resident to that tree. The categories for this second contest are the following:

The most magnificent tree - this tree captures the imagination in many ways for its shape, size, great color, bark, fabulous leaves, etc. The most beautiful conifer - who doesn’t love Christmas trees of all types? The oddest tree - wow, what an odd tree! But so cool! The right tree for the right spot - for this setting, this is it, the perfect tree! The nominating resident does not need to be the owner of the tree. We encourage all tree-loving residents to participate in the contest. Nominations will be accompanied by a photo of the tree. Nominations may be submitted beginning on July 1, 2023, through August 15, 2023. The nomination form is available online at the Lakewood Observer website www.lakewoodobserver.com and may be submitted electronically or via mail to Lakewood Observer, 14900 Detroit Ave. Ste. 304, Lakewood, OH 44107

Selection Process: Once the nominations are submitted, Lakewood residents will be asked to vote on their pick for each category through an online voting process that provides the photos, categories and addresses of the trees. Votes may be submitted from August 15, 2023, through September 30, 2023. After votes are tabulated, the trees with the most votes in each category will be named the 2023 Most Distinguished Tree of Lakewood for that category and the nominating resident(s) will receive a prize. In the event of multiple nominations, all nominating residents will receive a prize. The top 2 runners up trees in each category will also be identified. Results will be posted in the Lakewood Observer and highlighted on the Tree Advisory and Education Board’s webpage on www.lakewoodoh.org. Owners of the selected trees will receive a certificate from the City of Lakewood noting their selection in Lakewood’s 2023 Most Distinguished Tree Contest.

Sponsorships: Various Lakewood companies have been or will be asked to sponsor the contest and provide contest prizes. Their sponsorship will be included in all news and social media posts related to the contest. Prizes may include gift certificates or gift cards, as well as tree saplings ready to be planted.

The Tree Advisory and Education Board collaborates with the City of Lakewood on urban tree policies and practices, promoting the City’s tree programs and educating residents regarding responsible tree stewardship and the benefits of tree planting on private property. We encourage you to consider planting a tree this year on your private property! The city of Lakewood is offering discounted pricing for tree planting through their preferred vendor who will be planting over 400 trees on city properties and tree lawns in 2022. Please see https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Private-Property-Plantings-2020.pdf for more details.

Linda Grandstaff has been a Lakewood resident for 40+ years, she is a member of the Lakewood Garden Club and the Tree Advisory and Education Board of Lakewood.