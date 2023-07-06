Starr Gazer
JUNE
ARIES: The Ram is spreading itself thin between being the social butterfly of the neighborhood and having blessings fall from above in the area of home & family, enjoy the good times…
TAURUS: The Bull’s finances are highlighted in a good way this month, so you’re going to need to come out of that Bull Pen of yours & get yourself moving around the neighborhood.
GEMINI: The Twins, it’s all about you, it’s Gemini season, and Jupiter has landed in your house of finances; it’s Christmas in June for the Twins, double up that fun & be generous.
CANCER: The Sun is shining behind the scenes for our hide-in-its-shell Crab; that’s OK because those behind-the-scenes benefits are going to shine in your personality this month.
LEO: The Leo is shining strong in that Jungle; you’ve got all the animals in your corner cheering you on; and Lady Jupiter is dropping a few extra surprises in your hidden fortress.
VIRGO: Virgos, the Sun is shining in your 10th house of career; if you’ve been waiting for a higher-up to notice you, now’s your time; there’s luck to be found among your associations.
LIBRA: Libra, the Sun is shining overseas, book a flight; now’s the time to travel abroad; Jupiter is sprinkling its bountiful blessings in your professional arena, time to take a vacation.
SCORPIO: The sun is heating the Scorpion’s house of transformation, other people’s resources, and all things passionate; Jupiter is ready to hop on a plane to a foreign destination.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s focus is on your personal/business partnerships…& Jupiter, the “Santa Claus of the Zodiac,” has landed in your 8th house of transformation; take heed.
CAPRICORN: The Sun is shining its beams in the Goat’s house of health this month; enjoy the extra vitality…& Jupiter is blessing your house of relationships, both personal & business, yeah!
AQUARIUS: The Sun is visiting your 5th house of children & lovers; enjoy both…while Jupiter is in your place of health, keeping everything in moderation is the key to success.
PISCES: The Sun is shimmering its bright beams on the Fish’s lake this month, while Jupiter’s “good fortune” has landed near the romantic shores of your habitat; lucky fish, enjoy the love.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.