Scholarship Money Available For Rec Department Summer Programs

The Lakewood City Schools Recreation & Education Department is pleased to announce that we have been approved as a service provider for the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Educational Savings Account program. The ACE program provides funds to a student’s parent or guardian to use on various enrichment and educational activities. The program is being offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Education.



Information on how to apply for up to $1,000 per child (ages 6-18) to spend on camps, music lessons, enrichment and educational activities can be found on the ACE website at www.aceohio.org. Parents must meet eligibility requirements based on residency, income (extended to 400% of federal poverty levels), or government social program participation. Once approved by ACE, parents may register for programs through the Community Recreation & Education Department.



Ways to Register:



1. Online - parents pay at the time of registration and submit their receipt to ACE directly for reimbursement.

2. By phone (216-529-4081) or in person at the Lakewood Recreation Department (located on the LHS campus, corner of Bunts & Franklin, Door 31) and the Rec Department will invoice ACE. Verification of your acceptance from ACE is required for registration.



Programs approved by ACE:



Summer day camps

Music camps & private lessons

Art courses

Athletic camps & lessons

STEM programs

Gymnastics, martial arts, fencing

Swim lessons

Dance lessons





Programs not approved by ACE:



Athletic teams or leagues

Cheerleading associated with a league

Pay to participate fees

Aquatic special events

Pool passes

Foreign language classes (approval pending from ACE)

Pony Camp

Skateboard Camp