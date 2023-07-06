Scholarship Money Available For Rec Department Summer Programs
The Lakewood City Schools Recreation & Education Department is pleased to announce that we have been approved as a service provider for the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Educational Savings Account program. The ACE program provides funds to a student’s parent or guardian to use on various enrichment and educational activities. The program is being offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Education.
Information on how to apply for up to $1,000 per child (ages 6-18) to spend on camps, music lessons, enrichment and educational activities can be found on the ACE website at www.aceohio.org. Parents must meet eligibility requirements based on residency, income (extended to 400% of federal poverty levels), or government social program participation. Once approved by ACE, parents may register for programs through the Community Recreation & Education Department.
Ways to Register:
1. Online - parents pay at the time of registration and submit their receipt to ACE directly for reimbursement.
2. By phone (216-529-4081) or in person at the Lakewood Recreation Department (located on the LHS campus, corner of Bunts & Franklin, Door 31) and the Rec Department will invoice ACE. Verification of your acceptance from ACE is required for registration.
Programs approved by ACE:
Summer day camps
Music camps & private lessons
Art courses
Athletic camps & lessons
STEM programs
Gymnastics, martial arts, fencing
Swim lessons
Dance lessons
Programs not approved by ACE:
Athletic teams or leagues
Cheerleading associated with a league
Pay to participate fees
Aquatic special events
Pool passes
Foreign language classes (approval pending from ACE)
Pony Camp
Skateboard Camp