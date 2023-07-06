Lakewood Welcomes Coach Michael Polevacik

With the departure of Head Football Coach Thomas Thome to Amherst, the Lakewood Rangers will have new leadership this year as Michael Polevacik comes over from Padua to take the helm. “Coach Polo,” as he is commonly known, looks to build on the progress the Rangers made under Coach Thome. Recently, I talked with our new coach, who will also assume teaching and administrative duties in our district, about his thoughts on coming to Lakewood, and to get a sense of his personality/priorities.



There are many adjectives that come to mind as I reflect on conversation with Coach Polo: optimistic, determined, focused, committed. But the word that coach Polo used more than any other was grateful. Grateful for the opportunity to work with a highly motivated group of players, grateful for all the support from the Athletic Director, Principal and the District Administration, grateful that Coach Thome left a strong foundation, and grateful for the opportunity to work in a community like Lakewood.



What’s the value of playing football, aside from the obvious thrill of intense competition on Friday Night under the lights?



“Football is not fair,” said Coach Polo, as he explained the broader educational value of playing a rugged sport. “A kid could do everything right, train properly and with commitment, and the guy across the line is simply blessed with greater talent.” The lesson, of course, is not to throw in the towel, but to push through, keep working, and take pride in effort and teamwork.



The plan for the Lakewood Rangers is to train with commitment, give 100%, win lots of games, live with the results either way--then get better.



Coach Polo full intends for those “results” to be winning seasons, built in the weight room and through the many hours of pre-season preparation it takes to be competitive. “We want the whole community to have pride in our team, both on the field and in the classroom.” As an educator, Coach Polo knows that the value created by playing a “hard sport” transcends the magical but temporary Friday night moments. Teamwork, work ethic, discipline and persistence are at a premium in football—and are all qualities that translate into effective citizenship/employment.



Coach Polo is optimistic about the prospects on the field. In our conversation, he already has a strong working knowledge of the players, both at the high school and middle school levels. His optimism comes from the “hungry” attitude he’s noted among the players, and the dedicated staff he has been able to assemble among coaches coming over from Padua and remaining with Lakewood.



Coach Polevacik brings a record of success to LHS. He was North Coast Coach of the Year at Padua, and also had a successful tenure as Head Coach at Elyria Catholic. He looks forward to Friday Nights in First Federal Lakewood Stadium—one of the classic high school venues—this time as Head Coach of the Lakewood Rangers. He’s coached and played against Lakewood (he is a graduate of St Edward) and now he’s one of us.



Coach Polo is all in for the Lakewood Rangers. He and his wife and 11-year old daughter live on the west side of Cleveland and are regulars at our restaurants, small businesses and Lakewood Park. He combines a high energy optimism with a seriousness of purpose—any opponent, win or lose, will know they were in a battle. His final words were, “I would like to reiterate how excited I am to be here and get started this year



Coach Polevacik and the 2023 Lakewood Rangers open their season on Friday, August 18th vs John Marshall at the corner of Bunts and Madison. Hope to see you there.