Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Pre-school Story Time For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required.

Main Library- Tuesdays, June 13- July 18, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, June 14- July 19, 2023

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Thursdays, June 15- July 20, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Just Baby 'N Me For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required.

Wednesdays, June 14- July 19, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays, June 15- July 20, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. This four-week story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Tuesdays, June 13- July 18, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend Wonder

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

All Together Now Summer Reading Club For all Children and Youth Up to Those Entering Twelfth Grade

Age appropriate goals include thirty books for our youngest children, ten hours for elementary school students and thirty hours for middle school and high school students, broken down into manageable parts to enable all readers to complete their goal. Readers may participate online and/or in person and must visit the Library to collect rewards. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.

Friday, May 12, 2023 through Monday, August 14, 2023

Main Library and Madison Branch



To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.