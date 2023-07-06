Keep Lakewood Beautiful Launches 2023 Beautiful Home Awards Contest

Keep Lakewood Beautiful is pleased to announce its 2023 Beautiful Home Awards Contest! Now through July 31st is the time to submit your nominations for the Lakewood home(s) you think showcase eye-popping landscaping, well-maintained property, and that extra something that makes it "beautiful."

Nominations can be made quickly and easily by visiting the City of Lakewood's website (lakewoodoh.gov/keep-lakewood-beautiful) or by calling the Mayor's Office at 216-529-6601. Typically fifty to a hundred Lakewood homes are nominated each year.

Keep Lakewood Beautiful has been orchestrating the Beautiful Home Awards Contest for more than 10 years. One home from each of the original seven school districts is chosen from nominations submitted by community members. Winners will receive an award and be recognized during a City Council meeting this fall.

Thank you for helping Keep Lakewood Beautiful to properly honor this city of beautiful homes!

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.