Jimmy Gallagher's West End Fundraiser For LCSC Success!

On May 15th, lifelong Lakewood resident Jimmy Gallagher hosted an incredibly successful event at West End Tavern to raise money in support of LCSC’s mission to provide emergency food and housing stability to the literally thousands of people in need in our community. Many of Jimmy’s legion of friends showed up to support this great effort.

Event goers each paid a $25 entry donation and enjoyed free beer, wine, pizza, and entertainment generously provided by local businesses. Thanks go out to West End Tavern for free beer, bar staff, and use of their space, to Angelo’s for free slices of their deluxe pizza and for their staff to serve them, to Tremont’s Flying Monkey for free wine, and to Dirt McGirt for live entertainment all evening.

Local restaurants donated gift cards that were raffled to raise even more! Participating businesses included Around the Corner, Blackbird Baking Company, Georgetown, Gingham Market, India Garden, Melt Bar and Grilled, Paisley Monkey Riverwood Café, and Rood. A gift bag of St. Ed’s swag was donated by Norm Fox.

Over $6,000 was raised in only a few hours thanks to the generosity of those who came to support Jimmy and to support Lakewood Community Services Center. “We are so grateful to Jimmy for his idea to host the event and for all the work that went into making this such a great success,” said LCSC Executive Director Trish Rooney. “The generosity of our home community never ceases to amaze.”