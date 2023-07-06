Fried Banana With Easy No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 10 minutes Freezing time: 4-6 hours



Try this delicious fried banana and 3-ingredient no-churn ice cream. The ice cream can be whipped up a day in advance, leaving the simple job of making the batter and frying the bananas.



The caramelized and fried banana is crisp on the outside and soft and creamy in the center. The dreamy vanilla ice cream contrasts beautifully with the warm, rich banana.



Ingredients



For the Fried Banana:



4 portions



• 4 ripe bananas

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Pinch of salt

• Avocado oil, for frying (or your choice of oil)



For the No-Churn Ice Cream:



10 portions



• 2 cups heavy cream, chilled

• 1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Instructions



Prepare the No-Churn Ice Cream:



1. Whip the chilled heavy cream in a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. The cream can also be whipped by hand.

2. Gradually pour in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract.

3. Gently fold the mixture together until well combined and smooth.

4. Transfer the mixture into a lidded container or a loaf pan.

5. Cover and freeze for 4-6 hours or until firm.



Prepare the Fried Banana:



1. Combine the all-purpose flour, corn starch, granulated sugar, ground cinnamon, and salt in a shallow bowl.

2. Peel the bananas and slice them lengthways in half.

3. Heat avocado oil in a skillet over medium heat.

4. Dip each banana slice into the flour mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated.

5. Carefully place the coated banana slices into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on both sides, approximately 2-3 minutes per side.

6. Remove the fried bananas from the oil and transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil.



To Serve:



1. Arrange the fried banana slices on individual serving plates.

2. Remove the no-churn ice cream from the freezer and scoop a generous amount onto each plate alongside the fried bananas.

3. Serve and enjoy!





Pro Tips and Recipe Notes



• For a super smooth ice cream texture, whip it with the electric mixer halfway through its freezing process. This will break down the crystals but may extend the overall freezing time.

• To make this recipe gluten-free use gluten-free flour instead of regular all-purpose flour.

• Why not Serve your fried banana and ice cream combo with a sauce – chocolate, caramel, lemon curd, or a simple syrup for some extra indulgence.

• Experiment with alternatives to vanilla; here are some ideas:



o Lemon curd – add 3 tablespoons of lemon curd (homemade or store-bought are both great). Take 2 tablespoons of cream out in this case.

o Almond essence – add some toasted crushed almonds to the mixture too.

o Coffee – add 2 tablespoons of chilled espresso coffee to the cream. Take 2 tablespoons of cream out in this case.

o Lavender – add 1 tablespoon of fresh lavender flowers to the cream, gently simmer, and turn off the heat. Allow it to infuse overnight in the fridge. In the morning, strain the flowers out and follow the recipe.

Pebbles Brown is a foodie. She is excited to share the things that interest her the most- Culture and Food. She hopes that as you follow along with her my journey, she will spark your excitement and help you nurture your own passions and projects, whether that be food and culture, or something else. All of her content is entirely unique to her thoughts and experiences, and she hopes you enjoy what she has to say.