Board Approves New LHS House Principal

The Lakewood Board of Education at its June 5 meeting approved current Avon Lake Schools Athletic Director Brent Schremp as a house principal for Lakewood High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Schremp comes to Lakewood with a varied educational career that includes 10 years of administrative experience. He began his education career as a Social Studies teacher with the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School District, where he also served as the district's head varsity basketball coach. Schremp remained in these roles until he became assistant principal for the Sheffield middle school and high school in 2013. In 2015 he became principal at Sheffield’s Brookside middle school and high school, serving grades 7-12. In 2018, Schremp, a former college basketball player, shifted gears to become athletic director for the Avon Lake City Schools.

Prior to entering the education field, Schremp served as a general probation officer and a juvenile Intensive probation officer for Lorain County.

Schremp is eager to begin his work in Lakewood and get to know the students: "I'm very excited to be coming back into a high school and to work with young adults and helping them set a firm foundation for their future," he said at the Board meeting.

Schremp earned a bachelor's of science degree in sociology from Slippery Rock University and his teaching and administrative degrees from Ashland University.