Birthday Tribute Concert By Congito Jaffe For Lyricist/Poet Lady Ives
Congito Jaffe, noted local singer/songwriter returns to the stage at the Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue in Lakewood on Saturday, June 24th at 7pm, for a FREE concert celebrating the lyrical poetic work of Lady Ives and the vocal and guitar contributions of Congito.
Congito has been at the elegant Blue Cafe several times for well-reviewed concerts and this current tour supporting his current CD. As a reviewer recently noted,"the expressive lyrics, mellow guitar, and rich vocal styling transport the listener to a warm espresso-scented environment reminiscent of a 1971 coffeehouse vibe on a beach in paradise."
martin jaffe
I am Congito Jaffe on facebook singer songwriter of melodic mellow folk music and veteran of Lakewood forums like Winchester songwriters events Kelly's pub and others I will be sending a news release about my upcoming spring gigs in Lakewood-- in the past I was director of InfoPLace the career resource center for adults of Cuyahoga County Public Library and a writer for Cleveland Jewish News--my recent political and social commentaries have appeared in JEWTHINK, the UK website of social issues.