The Lakewood Foundation And The Healthy Lakewood Foundation Present On Their Partnership To Support The Lakewood Community On June 27

The Lakewood Foundation and the Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) will hold a community presentation on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 7:00 – 8:00 PM at the Taft Center for Innovation (13701 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107). The presentation will allow both organizations to share information about their role in supporting the Lakewood community and how they work together to do so. Community members can learn about how to engage with both organizations and ask questions of representatives from each.

The Lakewood Foundation is a private, not-for-profit community-based organization that serves as the fiscal sponsor for service groups and Lakewood City Departments. The Healthy Lakewood Foundation is a public charity that provides grant funding to area organizations and groups to advance the health and well-being of Lakewood residents.

This is a great presentation to attend if you are interested in learning more about:

The background, structure, and decision-making processes of both organizations

How to turn a great idea for a community project into a funded project

How fiscal sponsorships work and the steps for applying for one through The Lakewood Foundation

How HLF structures its grantmaking and how to apply

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is requested through the Healthy Lakewood Foundation’s website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/.

To learn more about The Lakewood Foundation, please visit https://www.thelakewoodfoundation.org/ or email info@thelakewoodfoundation.org.

To learn more about the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, please visit www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org or email info@healthylakewoodfoundation.org.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.