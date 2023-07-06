Starr Gazer

JUNE



ARIES: The Ram is spreading itself thin between being the social butterfly of the neighborhood and having blessings fall from above in the area of home & family, enjoy the good times…



TAURUS: The Bull’s finances are highlighted in a good way this month, so you’re going to need to come out of that Bull Pen of yours & get yourself moving around the neighborhood.



GEMINI: The Twins, it’s all about you, it’s Gemini season, and Jupiter has landed in your house of finances; it’s Christmas in June for the Twins, double up that fun & be generous.



CANCER: The Sun is shining behind the scenes for our hide-in-its-shell Crab; that’s OK because those behind-the-scenes benefits are going to shine in your personality this month.



LEO: The Leo is shining strong in that Jungle; you’ve got all the animals in your corner cheering you on; and Lady Jupiter is dropping a few extra surprises in your hidden fortress.



VIRGO: Virgos, the Sun is shining in your 10th house of career; if you’ve been waiting for a higher-up to notice you, now’s your time; there’s luck to be found among your associations.



LIBRA: Libra, the Sun is shining overseas, book a flight; now’s the time to travel abroad; Jupiter is sprinkling its bountiful blessings in your professional arena, time to take a vacation.



SCORPIO: The sun is heating the Scorpion’s house of transformation, other people’s resources, and all things passionate; Jupiter is ready to hop on a plane to a foreign destination.



SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s focus is on your personal/business partnerships…& Jupiter, the “Santa Claus of the Zodiac,” has landed in your 8th house of transformation; take heed.



CAPRICORN: The Sun is shining its beams in the Goat’s house of health this month; enjoy the extra vitality…& Jupiter is blessing your house of relationships, both personal & business, yeah!



AQUARIUS: The Sun is visiting your 5th house of children & lovers; enjoy both…while Jupiter is in your place of health, keeping everything in moderation is the key to success.



PISCES: The Sun is shimmering its bright beams on the Fish’s lake this month, while Jupiter’s “good fortune” has landed near the romantic shores of your habitat; lucky fish, enjoy the love.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.