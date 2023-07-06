Rangers To Exit Great Lakes Conference

Lakewood City Schools and seven other schools have submitted letters to withdraw from the Great Lakes Conference and form a yet to be named new conference after the 2023-2024 school year. The withdrawals will leave Elyria Catholic as the only school remaining in the Great Lakes Conference, which began play under the Ohio High School Athletic Association with the 2015-16 school year. Lakewood joined the conference in the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision to withdraw from the GLC comes after events impacting the structure of the conference occurred. Parma City Schools closed Parma High School, and Fairview Park City Schools plans to leave the conference to join the Chagrin Valley Conference, leaving the GLC with only nine participating districts.

Lakewood, along with Westlake, Rocky River, Bay Village, North Olmsted, Buckeye, Normandy and Valley Forge will form an eight-team conference. The eight districts believe this conference configuration will allow for more flexibility in scheduling.

“We enjoyed our time competing in the GLC and look forward to a new alliance with our Northeast Ohio neighbors and continuing our friendly rivalries," said Athletic Director Rob Slone.