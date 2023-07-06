Mayor's Corner: Foster Pool Is Open!

This week, the new and improved Foster Pool will open to the public, just in time for the summer heat. For decades, the pool at the heart of Lakewood Park has been an incredible recreation resource for our citizens, serving thousands every year since it opened in 1953. But over time, it became clear this beloved Lakewood community asset needed major repairs. The City and the greater community realized that this was also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to update the pool to meet the evolving needs of Lakewood’s diverse, multi-generational community.

With that in mind, the new Foster Pool has achieved multiple layers of community priorities. Those include: improved accessibility; a new competition and recreation pool; a new water play amenities area; a new splash pad (a first for Lakewood and free to the public); and other general renovations. Our overarching goal was to reposition Foster Pool to serve the needs of its many users – doing everything from helping us provide relaxation for families and welcome those just learning to swim to also providing a top-notch facility for serious athletes and active adults as they make Lakewood their home for life.

The pool project also solves a longstanding leakage issue that had previously caused the loss of large amounts of chlorinated water annually – a major concern for our City that had to be remedied. Before this year’s overhaul, it had been nearly 40 years since the pool was last remodeled – it was showing its age, but with the project complete, this community gem is now shining brightly once again.

It’s clear people care deeply about Foster Pool – over 2,000 participated in our visioning process that led us to the new layout and amenities, and it shows in the final product. With the luck of a very mild winter, we were able to complete this project with no interruptions to our hot weather swim season. And we did it within our budget parameters. Hats off to both our Public Works team and our Planning and Development Department for a fantastic job guiding the vision with deep public input and then ensuring the project met its full potential. Now, it’s time to dive in!

As we worked on Foster Pool, the City also realized that there was an opportunity to reconfigure the adjacent parking area and related features to achieve multiple goals. Public Works once again partnered with Planning and Development to plan several improvements.

Currently, Public Works is patching potholes, raising sewer castings, and repainting pavement markings in the lot prior what we expect to be another season of high demand at Lakewood Park. Following the summer season, additional elements of the plan will be implemented, including:

realigning and restriping existing spaces to increase stormwater retention and expand available parking by 34 spaces to help address demand;

burying several power lines and updating nearby lighting to LED to increase visibility and align with our climate action plan; and

updating traffic patterns and creating more surrounding pedestrian connections to and through the park to increase walkability and slow traffic.

We feel that these changes will go a long way to improving the park’s functionality and allowing for a more user-friendly experience. This next phase of improvements will begin in Fall 2023 after the pool season has ended to avoid any impact on our time of highest demand for park usage. The parking lot improvement project is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.

I also want to mention how great it was to run into so many of you at our annual Meet the Trucks event last Saturday. The weather was ideal, and a fantastic crowd turned out again for one of Lakewood’s favorite family-friendly events. As the weather starts to heat up, I plan on being at Foster Pool quite a bit with little Maggie, so I hope to see you all there as well cooling off at one of Lakewood’s best summer spots.