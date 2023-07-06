Learning About Transitional Justice At LHS

Can a society really make its way back from genocide and other mass atrocities? Is it possible for survivors to once again live as neighbors with the perpetrators who killed their friends and family? Is there a clear roadmap to both justice and true healing?



We do not yet know.



What we do know, however, is what happens when we don’t try to create that roadmap. Enduring trauma. Bitterness. Vengeance. An inevitable cycle of violence.



And that is why Cleveland State Sociology professor, Michael Skladany, insists we wrestle with the ideas of transitional justice.



According to Dr. Skladany, Transitional Justice is an “overarching framework that consists of retributive and restorative mechanisms that envisions the traumatized society moving from authoritarianism to democracy.” It includes all the initiatives needed to bring a community true justice and true healing. Dr. Skladany, who is also a committee member of Ohio’s Holocaust and Genocide Education Network, spent two days with Lakewood High students explaining the possibilities --and the complexities-- of transitional justice.



Lakewood High School’s Human Rights and Conflict class has been studying the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda, during which 800,000 Tutsis and Hutu moderates were killed in a span of three months. Dr. Skladany, who teaches Genocide Studies at CSU, knows a lot about how societies become genocidal.



In addition to academic expertise, his real life experiences make him an invaluable resource on Rwanda. Dr. Skladany was living in Rwanda when the genocide began, and when evacuated with the other remaining Americans, had to say goodbye to local friends who were later hunted down and killed by the Interahamwe militias.



“You can tell when someone cares about what they are talking about, and he did,” said 11th grader, Jasmine Rose. “He really had my attention when he told us the story of leaving his friend behind, knowing he would never see him again, and how heartbreaking that was for him. The horrible things he has seen really came through in his eyes. It was like you could see what he was seeing.”



We are so honored to have had a chance to learn from Dr Skladany. We will continue to explore ways in which we can break the cycle of violence which has ravaged human history.



Joe Lobozzo is a social studies teacher at Lakewood High School and teaches Human Rights and Conflict and Advanced Placement U.S. History.