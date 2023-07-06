Hi! My Name Is Colleen Clark-Sutton And I Am Running For A Seat On Our Lakewood School Board

My name is Colleen Clark-Sutton, and I am running this fall for the open seat on the Lakewood Board of Education. I want to introduce myself and ask for your vote. I have been an active supporter of our schools for more than 20 years, and now I would like to take a leadership role in helping to maintain the excellent school system that is the backbone of our terrific community.

The Vision of a Lakewood Graduate, released a few years ago, is an initiative that articulates the goals that teachers, administrators, and parents have for our children. The image captures the experience of my children (who graduated in 2015 and 2019), long before there was a cool logo. As a member of the school board, I would work hard to protect and sustain these goals, approve policy, and support educators as they nurture and challenge students to become the best versions of themselves.

My husband and I have lived in Lakewood for 33 years. We chose Lakewood for ourselves and our children because of its excellent schools, diversity, parks and pools, and city services. We have seen caring and creative teachers, a rich and rigorous curriculum, and a can-do positive approach to problem solving demonstrated by the City and School District leadership. We are staying in Lakewood because this continues to be a vibrant and supportive community.

In 2003, I became a member of the 50 Year Committee of the Lakewood City Schools charged with examining the changing building needs of our community to make recommendations to the School Board about renovating, replacing, or repurposing 15 buildings. By researching and listening, we ultimately recommended to the Board a comprehensive overhaul of our school facilities to support and enhance the academic development of our students. I stayed involved for phases 1, 2 & 3. I was part of the leadership team for multiple levy and bond issue campaigns.

I was a PTA member, a parent co-leader with the Marching Band Festival for three years, and a committee member for the Beck Center’s $6.7 million Raise the Roof capital campaign to renovate their spaces and become fully accessible. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I joined the Lakewood Office on Aging volunteers to distribute meals to senior citizens. I served on the City of Lakewood Citizens Advisory Committee, which serves as a recommending body to the City Council for the allocation of federal dollars for community development. I managed several campaigns for Local and State leaders, past and present. Now that there will be an open seat on the Lakewood School Board this fall, I have decided the time is right for me to pursue the opportunity to serve the community in an elected capacity.

Currently, I am an Adjunct Professor at Tri-C. I also taught at Baldwin Wallace University and Kent State University. I taught high school social studies in Garfield Heights.

My B.S. in Political Science and Masters in Education are from John Carroll University. I also pursued advanced studies in diversity, equity, and inclusion through the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

I ask for your support and vote in this November’s election. Feel free to contact me at colleen.clarksutton@gmail.com