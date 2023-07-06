Fire At Camp 'because I said I would'

On June 4, 2023, the nonprofit ‘because I said I would’ founded by Lakewood resident, Alex Sheen, suffered a total loss of their newly acquired Headquarters and Event Venue at Camp because I said I would due to fire. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation. This was much more than just four walls; it held 10 years of supporters' Promise Cards, irreplaceable keepsakes, and memories. This facility also housed the most critical resources and tools used to operate the charity. If you believe in the importance of promises made and kept for the betterment of humanity and would like to help with the relief and recovery effort, please email camp@becauseisaidiwould.org. Donations can be accepted at becauseisaidiwould.org/donate OR facebook.com/ donate/274658944968789/