Community Safety Message From Mayor George And Superintendent Niedzwiecki: Secure Gun Storage

As summer approaches and children and teens may be more often at home alone or visiting friends’ homes, Mayor Meghan George and Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki, with the support of the Lakewood Police Department, remind residents of the importance of safe gun storage, noting that secure firearm storage is always an adult responsibility.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens. Mayor George and Superintendent Niedzwiecki urge parents and caregivers to practice responsible gun storage by securing firearms in their homes and by asking about the presence of guns in the homes of family and friends. Secure gun storage can save children’s lives by preventing unintentional shootings and gun suicides. Responsible firearm storage means that guns are stored unloaded, locked, and separate from ammunition.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month. Mayor George and Superintendent Niedzwiecki remind residents of the following statistics: