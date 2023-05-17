Madison Park Master Planners Seek Input From Kids

The City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government and the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission are working together on creating a Madison Park Master Plan and yesterday they turned to experts on what makes a good park: the kids!

As part of the community engagement process, Harrison students were asked about their likes and dislikes when it comes to park features. Splash pad? Yes! Fitness course? Yes! Picnic pavilion? Maybe. Students loved adding their input for the future shape of this neighborhood resource.