Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

All Together Now Summer Reading Club

For all Children and Youth Up to Those Entering Twelfth Grade

Age appropriate goals include thirty books for our youngest children, ten hours for elementary school students and thirty hours for middle school and high school students, broken down into manageable parts to enable all readers to complete their goal. Readers may participate online and/or in person and must visit the Library to collect rewards. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.



Friday, May 12, 2023 through Monday, August 14, 2023

Main Library and Madison Branch

Build A Bear Story Time

For Students entering Kindergarten through Second Grade

A special inclusive themed story time where students will make their own stuffed rainbow teddy bear, name their teddy bear and receive an adoption certificate. Registration is required.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 11:00am - 12:00pm , Main Library Activity Room

Thursday, June 8, 2023 / 11:00am - 12:00pm / Madison Branch Children's Program Room

Madison Branch Teen Robotics Camp

For Teens Entering Sixth through Twelfth Grade

You and a partner will build and program LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 robots to conquer challenges using block based coding and ultrasonic, touch and color sensors. No prior coding experience is necessary, but your team will be counting on you, so make sure you can attend all four days! Registration is required.

Monday, June 5, 2023- Thursday, June 8, 2023, 2:00pm-4:00pm, Madison Branch Meeting Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.





