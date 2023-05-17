Lakewood Kiwanis Awards $145,000 In Scholarships For 2023

Trumpets .....

Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2023 recipients for this year’s graduating high school seniors. The following 15 graduates are being awarded fourteen $10,000 and one $5000 for vocational, for their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities. Thank you to all the applicants. This scholarship fund is funded through the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Kiwanis Swing Dance and legacy donations were just two of our major fundraisers.

The winners of the 2023 Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarships are: Lauren Barber - Lakewood HS, Ethan Brown - St Ignatius HS, Cassidy Cipollo - Home School & Tri C College Credit Plus Program, Ryanne Eisnaugle - Lakewood HS, Alexandra Horton - Lakewood HS, Samantha Hudak - Lakewood HS, Madeline Kratz - Lakewood HS, Grace Lamparyk - Lakewood HS, Brendan Litten - St Edward HS, Maggie McGann - Lakewood HS, Jaxson Riley - Lakewood HS, Jordan Rossen - Lakewood HS, Madalynne Sorge - Lakewood HS, Lydia Watkins - Lakewood HS, ($5000) Bert Wirtz - St Ignatius HS.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and last year we celebrated 100 years of service. Along with our scholarships, we also support Lakewood High Key Club, Harding Builders Club, K Kids Club’s at Grant, Horace Mann, and Horizon B&A Care at Harrison and Emerson. #KidsNeedKiwanis





Anna Bacho is a member of Lakewood Kiwanis.