Lakewood: An Awesome Community That Supports Family Fun

“Awesome weather, awesome event, awesome people!” That was how one of our student volunteers described “The Grace-est Show on Earth” which was held Saturday, May 6 on the front lawn of Grace Lutheran Church across from Madison Park. This event had a Bounce House, five princesses, Wonder Woman, Super Girl, and carnival games scattered over the lawns with prizes for every player. Hot dogs grilling, popcorn popping and lemonade served up for all the hungry families in attendance. Children bouncing, princesses telling stories, cars being raced, rings being tossed, photos being taken, and balloons being turned into animals. SO MUCH FUN!



We could not have done it without you. Shout out to our neighbors Angelo’s Pizza, 13715 Madison Ave. and Donut Pantry, 14600 Madison Ave. for their generous gifts for our prize basket drawings. Three Lakewood families were super excited to see those gift cards in their baskets. Shout out to all the volunteers from Lakewood Lutheran School, Lutheran High School West and Grace Lutheran Church.



Shout out to Fairytale Foundation, a non-profit that trains and outfits high school students to dress up and assume the role they are playing. They offer multiple characters without any additional costs. One of the princesses is a Lakewood High Student who is enrolled in the Career-Tech Early Childhood program. As a non-profit, Fairytale Foundation donates the fee they charge for attending your event to a charity of your choice. We selected the Lakewood Community Service Center to be the recipient of the donation.



Shout out to all the families that came to the carnival. It was nice to meet you. If you weren’t there, you were missed. But we’ll see you next year.

Naomi Schiffrik was born and raised in Lakewood and graduated Lakewood High School in 1968. Currently she is administrator for Grace Preschool, 13030 Madison Ave., Lakewood. She started the preschool 42 years ago when it was in the former Lutheran Church across the street. It is now held in Grace Lutheran Church. She was a teacher in Cleveland Public schools and several Lutheran schools for more than 35 years and is happily married for 50 years, a mother of 3 and grandmother of 6.