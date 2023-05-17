June Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author – "Akron’s Infamous Escort Case"

Book by Jane Bond

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

“Operation Red Light” was launched by a special unit to investigate two escort services in Akron. "Akron’s Infamous Escort Case" is the true story of a crime investigation that destroyed careers, ruined reputations, broke up marriages, led to allegations of police corruption and challenged the justice system. Author Jane Bond is the former judge who presided over this complex case in the late 1990’s which has left many unanswered questions and the murder of a young woman still unsolved. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Lakewood Public Cinema - "Psycho" (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

A real estate office worker (Janet Leigh) has been entrusted with an envelope full of cash to take to the bank. She takes the forty grand, and then takes it on the lam. On the way to meet her boyfriend, she stops at a roadside motel. After a friendly chat with the weirdly amiable clerk (Anthony Perkins), she begins to have second thoughts. She decides to come clean and return the money. There’s nothing like a nice shower to wash away the guilt. Terry Meehan continues his series, Hitchcock’s Best (1958-1963), introducing each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.

Meet the Author-"Mary Brewster’s Love Life"

Book by Kathryn Haueisen

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Nineteen women sailed on the Mayflower in 1620. A year after anchoring in Cape Cod Bay only four of them were still alive. One of them was Mary Brewster. Learn about this remarkable woman's dedication, faith, and resiliency in "Mary Brewster’s Love Life." This work of historical fiction is based on the true story of Mary’s adventures that took her from a sleepy English village to stepping aboard the Mayflower and on to Plimouth Plantation. Author Kathryn Haueisen is one of Mary Brewster's thousands of descendants, a retired pastor, a blogger at HowWiseThen.com and a writer of seven published books and dozens of articles. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

June 20, 2023 "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

June 15, 2023, "The It Girl" by Ruth Ware