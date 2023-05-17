HLF Welcomes Applications For Board Of Directors Position

Currently, the Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) has one open position on its Board of Directors. As part of an ongoing self-evaluation process, the HLF Board is prioritizing the recruitment and nomination of a young person of color (ages 21-35) to join its Board of Directors.

HLF holds as a core value that the diversity of its members and partners is one of its greatest assets. By recruiting and supporting members with diverse backgrounds, lived experiences, skills, and areas of knowledge, the Board seeks to engage a range of perspectives to address the challenges and opportunities encountered in grantmaking. The board recognizes that greater understanding is possible among those who bring diverse perspectives and lenses through which to examine issues and opportunities.

HLF takes seriously its responsibility to create a culture that honors and supports each member’s inherent value, contributions, and perspectives. The HLF board and staff are responsible for ensuring that diversity, equity, and inclusion are central pillars of its governance.

At this time, only Lakewood residents can be considered for this open position in order to maintain a board composition whereby at least 2/3 of members are Lakewood residents per the organization’s by-laws.

HLF provides an optional meeting stipend for members to reduce financial barriers to Board service. This stipend includes reimbursement for travel, caretaking, and miscellaneous expenses related to attending Board meetings and events.

If you have previously applied for an HLF Board of Directors position, your application will be considered in this current review process.

Interested candidates can learn more about the opportunity on HLF’s website at https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/board/ and apply for the position online. Please reach out to HLF’s Executive Director, Kate Ingersoll, with questions.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.