Cleveland Cosmetic Surgery Celebrates 25 Years

Join our neighbors, Dr. Diamantis and his staff for an Anniversary Celebration Open House 2 pm-6 pm, May 31st and a Ribbon Cutting with Mayor George at 3pm.



• First 50 attendees receive a FREE gift.

• First 50 attendees receive a balloon with a PRIZE inside.

• Save 25% on all products and services (that are scheduled).*

• Vendors with products displayed for a chance to WIN a basket of products.

• Heavy Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

*now through June 2nd, 2023



Dr. Diamantis and his father shared a vision of running a family business in Lakewood, a community that they believed in for the same values as they share “family.” The family’s entrepreneurial journey began with the Silver Quill, a restaurant that served the community of Lakewood for over 3 decades. Dr. Diamantis’s father hoped that his son would eventually own his business in the same community. Thus, the family purchased the current building 45 years ago, which was once occupied by Stephen Babin of Babin Furriers. The upstairs space was in poor condition, and Dr. Diamantis renovated it into six elegant offices, now occupied by professional and nonprofit businesses.



After completing his education at Case Western Reserve for undergraduate, Dental and Medical School, Dr. Diamantis followed his father’s footsteps and started his own business in 1998. He started with only one nurse and one receptionist who are still with him, 25 years later and he calls them his family.

Dr. Diamantis always has had a passion for providing patients with a higher standard of care. He also volunteers his medical services and expertise to help underprivileged children with cranial facial deformities such as cleft lip and palate deficiencies in Third World Countries. He has traveled to Guatemala, Columbia, Mexico, Santa Marta, Bogota, Netherlands, just to name a few allowing him to serve his mission for his philanthropy... He loves his philanthropic work as his passion is for caring and helping people. He is scheduled for his next mission trip in 2024.

One of his significant accomplishments is The WeekendLift which he created and trademarked. It is a minimally invasive but effective procedure that targets trouble spots such as jowls, neck, and mouth areas. The incisions are smaller, and the procedure takes approximately one hour with minimal downtime, allowing patients to return to their normal activities/work within 4 days or even a “weekend.” All his surgical procedures are performed in his accredited facility allowing for the privacy of his patients. He has performed over 2500 procedures and credits his work family for his success. Dr. Diamantis performs all his procedures in a boutique setting within their accredited facility, providing patients with the privacy and intimacy they deserve.



Dr. Diamantis has been married for 32 years to his wife Vasiliki who is his Practice Manager and they have 11-year-old twin children Constantine (Gus) and Georgia (Gia).

