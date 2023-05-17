“Calendar” Feature Film Features At 5 O’Clock Lounge Bar In Lakewood

Finding the perfect location for filming can be a daunting task, but when we were recommended the 5 O'Clock Lounge, we knew we had struck gold. With its inviting atmosphere and versatile spaces, the 5 O'Clock Lounge proved to be the ultimate backdrop for our upcoming film. The bar was brimming with character, and was the perfect location for our custom made alcohol bottles. We knew we had found the perfect setting for our film.

Not only did the 5 O'Clock Lounge provide us with a stunning backdrop for our birthday scene, but its concert area in the back also offered a second versatile location for the film. We cannot recommend the 5 O'Clock Lounge enough. Its welcoming atmosphere and accommodating staff made filming a joyous and seamless experience. We are grateful to Angelo and the 5 O'Clock Lounge for opening their doors to us, and to the city of Lakewood for providing us with such an amazing place to film. Mark your calendars! Our film, "Calendar," will be screening on May 27th at 7:30 pm, at Atlas Lakeshore 7 (22624 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid, OH 44123). Don't miss your chance to see the 5 O'Clock Lounge and Lakewood on the big screen.

Nick Muhlbach is the Director and Executive Producer of “Calendar.”