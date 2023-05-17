A Woman’s Access To Reproductive Healthcare In Ohio: An Educational Forum By The Lakewood Chapter Of The League Of Women Voters Of Greater Cleveland

Please join the Lakewood, Bay Village, Rocky River, Westlake/North Olmsted, and Fairview Park Chapters of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland on Tuesday, May 23 from 7-8:30P at the Lakewood Public Library (15425 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, Ohio) for a public forum.

This educational forum will be a moderator-led, panel discussion on access to reproductive healthcare in Ohio. Panelists from the legal, legislative, medical, media relations, religious, and democracy-preservation communities will update the audience with their knowledge and expertise. The conversation may explore the history, current state, and future possibilities of access to reproductive healthcare.

This is not a debate. It is intended to educate the community with the most current information available. Voters are encouraged to attend, gather, and evaluate the data to make informed decisions for themselves.

Cindy Strebig is a Community activist and concerned citizen.