Starr Gazer
MAY
ARIES: The Ram is heating up the financial area of your mountain; this means a little extra cash for you to spend on Mom; you’ll have plenty left for you to heat up your own fast lane.
TAURUS: Bull, this is your month; get out of the Bull Pen, get yourself a new hairdo, a new outfit, & buy your Mom some flowers while you’re at it; you’ve got the confidence this month.
GEMINI: The Twins are spending time behind the scenes, which isn’t easy for you because you’re such a social butterfly. However, double up on your tasks because next month is yours.
CANCER: The Crab is making some waves in the association’s arena; time to socialize a little more; you’ve been in your shell for a while; treat yourself to lunch with some friends, & Mom.
LEO: The King/Queen of the Jungle is on top of your game this month; your Jungle is booming, it might be time for a promotion; let out that Roar & bring your Momma a generous bouquet.
VIRGO: Virgo are you getting the traveling bug? It’s time to look at that globe of yours & start planning a trip overseas, don’t wait for everything to be PERFECT; take a chance & do it.
LIBRA: The Sun is shining in your 8th house of other people’s money; look for a friend to pay back a loan or money to come to you from a source other than your own, & treat Mom as well.
SCORPIO: The Sun is heating up the Scorpion’s relationship sector, business & personal; let the passion begin, keep that stinger locked up & take some time out to show Mom a little love.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur needs to slow down that expansive side of your nature; it’s time to take a closer look at your health; while you’re at it, check in on your Mom, be kind to all.
CAPRICORN: The Goat is spending more time in the romantic pastures this month; it’s about time you pulled yourself away from the office; while you’re flirting, remember flowers for Mom.
AQUARIUS: The homestead is calling your name this month; I know you like your freedom, but Mom wouldn’t mind a little more attention on her special day, then free bird, you can fly.
PISCES: The Fish’s Pond is stocked full; everyone is excited about the chance to socialize & talk about the latest newsworthy trend; stop on over to the Lake & bring Mom a special gift.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.