Starr Gazer

MAY



ARIES: The Ram is heating up the financial area of your mountain; this means a little extra cash for you to spend on Mom; you’ll have plenty left for you to heat up your own fast lane.



TAURUS: Bull, this is your month; get out of the Bull Pen, get yourself a new hairdo, a new outfit, & buy your Mom some flowers while you’re at it; you’ve got the confidence this month.



GEMINI: The Twins are spending time behind the scenes, which isn’t easy for you because you’re such a social butterfly. However, double up on your tasks because next month is yours.



CANCER: The Crab is making some waves in the association’s arena; time to socialize a little more; you’ve been in your shell for a while; treat yourself to lunch with some friends, & Mom.



LEO: The King/Queen of the Jungle is on top of your game this month; your Jungle is booming, it might be time for a promotion; let out that Roar & bring your Momma a generous bouquet.



VIRGO: Virgo are you getting the traveling bug? It’s time to look at that globe of yours & start planning a trip overseas, don’t wait for everything to be PERFECT; take a chance & do it.



LIBRA: The Sun is shining in your 8th house of other people’s money; look for a friend to pay back a loan or money to come to you from a source other than your own, & treat Mom as well.



SCORPIO: The Sun is heating up the Scorpion’s relationship sector, business & personal; let the passion begin, keep that stinger locked up & take some time out to show Mom a little love.



SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur needs to slow down that expansive side of your nature; it’s time to take a closer look at your health; while you’re at it, check in on your Mom, be kind to all.



CAPRICORN: The Goat is spending more time in the romantic pastures this month; it’s about time you pulled yourself away from the office; while you’re flirting, remember flowers for Mom.



AQUARIUS: The homestead is calling your name this month; I know you like your freedom, but Mom wouldn’t mind a little more attention on her special day, then free bird, you can fly.



PISCES: The Fish’s Pond is stocked full; everyone is excited about the chance to socialize & talk about the latest newsworthy trend; stop on over to the Lake & bring Mom a special gift.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.