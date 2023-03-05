Senator Antonio Commends Passage Of Ohio’s Bipartisan Transportation Budget

On March 29, the Ohio General Assembly passed the state’s two-year transportation budget (House Bill 23). The $13.5 billion transportation budget passed out of the Senate with resounding support from every Senate Democrat.

House Bill 23 will appropriate $8.36 billion in fiscal year 2024 and $5.14 billion in fiscal year 2025 to fund our roads, bridges, airports and trains.

In Ohio, transportation is one of our most vital sectors—it directly affects our communities, provides increased employment opportunities and supports our economy. I am pleased that House Bill 23 strikes a balance between bipartisan efforts and preserving many of the Democrat priorities we tirelessly fought for to ensure that the transportation budget would include investments in public transportation and railway safety measures that have been in the works for the last decade – all without a tax increase. One of our major priorities includes over $100 million in funding for public transit which would authorize the Ohio Rail Development Corporation (or its designees) to construct and operate an intercity conventional or high-speed passenger rail system. It would also allow for passenger rail operators, such as Amtrak, to build and provide service on a route including Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

A recent subject of significant concern is the issue of railway safety. Included in our Democratic priorities addressed in the transportation budget are amendments to make wayside detector systems be installed every 10-15 miles, requiring two-person freight train crews, requiring hazardous waste transportation reports when materials are passing through communities, and requiring railroad safety technology reports.

The transportation budget includes green transport investments, such as reducing the registration fee for plug-in hybrid electric motor vehicles from $200 to $150, as well as providing $2 million for electric vehicle infrastructure expansion, workforce training and credentialing programs related to the emerging field of electric vehicle charging.

House Bill 23 was signed by Governor DeWine on March 31, 2023 and will go into effect on July 1.

I am proud to have done my part in ensuring that the transportation budget puts Ohioans first and helps to make our state a great place to live and thrive.

