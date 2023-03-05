On April 18th, Representative Michael J. Skindell (D- Lakewood) & Representative Latyna M. Humphrey (D-Columbus) announced the re-introduction of the Ohio Patient Protection Act, legislation designed to address patient safety by mandating safer limits on the number of patients a registered nurse (RN) may care for at one time in a hospital setting. The RN-to-patient ratios established in this legislation will be based on the seriousness of the condition being treated or the medical procedure in which the respective patient is undergoing.

“Every single patient deserves to have the best care possible,” said Rep. Skindell. “Adequate nurse-to-patient staffing ratios benefit the health and well-being of the patients, while also protecting the nurses and improving healthcare overall.”

“A higher caseload for RNs can equate to lower quality of care for Patients. Lowering the RN-to-patient ratio would improve the quality of patient care and alleviate some of the stress on nurses,” said Rep Humphrey. “This bill is a win-win for all parties and brings Ohio closer to an adequate and quality healthcare system.”

The bill would do the following:

Establishes minimum, numerical nurse-to-patient ratios staffing requirements for hospitals

Require the hospital to post the staffing requirements (expressed as ratios) daily, on a shift-by-shift basis

Prohibits a hospital from violating the bill’s staffing requirements or taking adverse action against an RN who exercises a right conferred by the bill

Caitlin Robertson is the Legislative Aide to State Representative Michael J. Skindell.