May Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author – "Skin Over Milk"

Book by Sara Chansarkar

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

In a culture where boys are adulated and girls are killed in the womb, three Muslim sisters snatch moments of light and joy to survive from one day to another in the novella, "Skin Over Milk." Author Sara Chansarkar will discuss the story of quiet, resilient feminism where women find agency and grit to alter the lives of daughters and sisters while doing their course of duty in 1990’s India. Books will available for sale and signing at this event.





Film -- "A Struggle for Home: The Crimean Tatars" (2016)

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

The Russian Empire conquered the Crimean peninsula in 1783. Since then, the Tatars have struggled to reclaim their home and have suffered ethnic and religious persecution. When the Soviet Union collapsed, many Tatars thought they finally would be free and secure in their homeland, Ukraine. In February 2014, those dreams were dashed when Russia re-annexed the peninsula.



Hear from internationally acclaimed filmmaker Christina M. Paschyn and learn more about her film that recounts the rich and often tragic history of the Tatars, from ancient times to today, and how the Crimean Tatars remain undaunted in their struggle for freedom. Professor Zeki Saritoprak will explore and discuss Muslims in Ukraine and the Crimean Islamic tradition.



Christina M. Paschyn is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, multimedia journalist, and an assistant professor of journalism at Northwestern University in Doha, Qatar.



Dr. Zeki Saritoprak is a professor of theology and religion and the Said Nursi Chair in Islamic Studies at John Carroll University.

Community Partners: Said Nursi Chair in Islamic Studies at John Carroll University, and Ukrainian Museum-Archives, Cleveland





Lakewood Public Cinema - "North by Northwest" (Alfred Hitchcock, 1959)

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

A New York ad man (Cary Grant) is mistaken for a spy and captured by foreign agents. He temporarily escapes and finds himself on a Chicago-bound train with a mysterious blonde (Eva Marie Saint). As the characters head “north by northwest” Hitchcock devises some of his most memorable sequences, including a confrontation with a crop duster and a treacherous trek on Mount Rushmore. Terry Meehan continues his series, Hitchcock’s Best (1958-1963), introducing each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.





Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.



May 16, 2023 "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan



Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.



May 18, 2023 Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentil



Presentation- A History of the Cleveland Police Department

Presentation by Thomas G. Matowitz, Jr.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Presented by the grandson of one of the Cleveland Police Department’s longest serving Chiefs, this talk will cover the department from its founding in 1866 to the present day. The story includes tragedies as well as triumphs with a cast of very colorful characters on both sides of the law. Thomas G. Matowitz, Jr. is a retired educator and local author.



