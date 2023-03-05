LHS Quartet To Join ABBA Tribute Act's Show

Four Lakewood High orchestra students will soon be on stage with the touring FABBA Show, an ABBA tribute act that has played to audiences overseas and is now performing in the U.S., including a show in Elyria. Joining the FABBA performers on Sunday, May 7 at 7:00 pm the Stocker Arts Center on the campus of Lorain County Community College will be LHS' string quartet of Jill King (from left in photo), Lilly Metzger, Bode Smith and Lydia Kress. The quartet will join the professional musicians on stage for two songs to lend some local talent to this high energy homage to one of the world's most beloved pop groups of the '70s.



In addition to receiving superior ratings at regional and state solo and ensemble festivals, members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Contemporary Youth Orchestra (CYO) the OMEA Northeast Regional Orchestra (NERO) and the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO).



All four members participate in “The Lakewood Project,” the world’s first high school rock orchestra, where students learn to arrange the music they love and perform it on electric and acoustic instruments.



The producers of The FABBA Show approached Lakewood High School Orchestra Director Dr. Elizabeth Hankins looking for a talented ensemble of high school students which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly reaches out to local high school orchestras, making donations to their school music programs in exchange for student participation.



Tickets are $30 - $50 and may be purchased by phone at (440) 366-4040, in person at the Stocker Box Office or online at www.stockerartscenter.com. The Stocker Arts Center is located at 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria, OH 44035. The show is appropriate for all ages.