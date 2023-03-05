Lakewood's The Quilting Bee Highlighted In Google's Annual Economic Impact Report For Ohio

Lakewood's The Quilting Bee is highlighted in Google’s thirteenth annual Economic Impact Report - a report that showcases how businesses, publishers, and nonprofits across the United States are using Google search and advertising tools to connect with the people and communities they serve. This year, small businesses generated $13.91 billion in economic activity in Ohio. By using Google products, businesses increased their online presence and were able to continue connecting with customers in 2022.



As owner of The Quilting Bee I can say that after using Google’s tools and services we saw significant results. The Google Business Profile increases our store’s visibility and directs visitors to our website. Many customers also use the call feature to reach the shop. To get product photos onto our Business Profile and on Search and Maps, we use Pointy, a tool that scans each product’s UPC code and uploads a photo. This enables local shoppers to see what’s available, and we can see what people are searching for and adjust keywords accordingly. And with support from Google Ads, our sales are growing by an average of 46 percent annually.



CEO, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had this to say:"People and businesses across the US are using technology to build resilience and make their communities and economies stronger. We’re proud that Google’s products and platforms are a part of that, providing more than $700 billion in economic activity for millions of American businesses, nonprofits, creators, and developers in 2022. Google only succeeds when others do, and we’ll continue to build the tools and technologies that help grow the economic pie, and create more opportunities for everyone.”



The Quilting Bee offers quality quilting fabrics, patterns, notions, custom/memory quilts and long-arm quilting services. You can visit us at 15709 Detroit, or online at thequiltingbeeonline.com.

Suzanne Bednarchik is a Lakewood resident and business owner.