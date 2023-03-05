LakewoodAlive’s Paint Lakewood Program Kicks Off 2023 Season

A new coat of paint can do wonders for making your home look fresh and beautiful. If your home is in need of an update, a paint job may be more affordable than you think.



LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program announces the return of its Paint Lakewood Program for the 2023 season. The Paint Lakewood Program’s primary goal involves revitalizing Lakewood’s neighborhoods, while reducing lead hazards and educating residents on lead safety issues. The Paint Lakewood Program is available to low-to-moderate income residents.



This innovative program in partnership with the City of Lakewood is designed to help make it more affordable for qualified Lakewood homeowners and residents to beautify their homes through exterior whole-home painting, ultimately making their homes safe for their families and the community.



Paint Lakewood will provide a grant of up to $4,500 to qualified Lakewood homeowners and residents for exterior paint, supplies and professional labor costs to paint their home. This program offers a grant on a sliding scale to help reduce the cost of an exterior paint job.



“We understand that the cost of materials and labor has increased. This program is designed to make the price tag on exterior home painting within reach for hardworking families and individuals,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “Through this program, we hope to remove barriers that prevent a home from being kept in good repair, along with promoting lead-based paint awareness and safety practices.”



Qualified Paint Lakewood Program applicants must meet HUD-established income guidelines, and other restrictions do apply. For more information, visit LakewoodAlive.org/PaintLakewood or contact Ava Olic, LakewoodAlive’s Staff Program Assistant, at 216-521-0655.