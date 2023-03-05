LakewoodAlive’s 2023 Front Porch Concert Series Performers Announced

This Lakewood summer tradition is back, offering nine opportunities to enjoy free, live music in a welcoming Downtown Lakewood environment and new this year, at the Madison Park Pavilion.



LakewoodAlive announces the talented lineup of musical performers for the 2023 Front Porch Concert Series sponsored by Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James. See the schedule below for weekly performers comprising the popular live music program, which takes place each Friday evening (7 p.m.) from June 2 through July 14 on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library (15425 Detroit Avenue) followed by concerts at Madison Park Pavilion (13201 Madison Avenue) on July 21 and July 28.



The 2023 edition of the Front Porch Concert Series will offer something for many musical tastes. From soul and rock to blues and pop, each weekly concert remains family-friendly while delving into diverse musical genres.



“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s fun lineup of performers who represent a diverse spectrum of sounds. New this year, the final two concerts of the season will take place at the Madison Park Pavilion! We’re excited to bring free, live music to this wonderful park in Lakewood’s historic Birdtown neighborhood,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “Live music on Friday nights in the summer are a tradition in Lakewood, and thanks to our sponsors and partners, that tradition lives on.”



The 2023 Front Porch Concert Series comprised of returning acts and new performers alike, kicks off June 2 with a performance by The Day Nites, a soul group fronted by soul legend Arthur “Art” Blakey from the Cleveland 1960’s R&B vocal group “The Hesitations”, supported by members of The Hi-Lites. Jack Ashford of the infamous Funk Brothers of Motown discovered Blakey, who began singing on the street corners of Cleveland. As the vocalist of The Day Nites, Blakey brings his voice to a new audience, conjuring the raw energy and excitement of the gritty soul music that has made him legendary in the Northern Soul dance craze worldwide.



Up next is Larry Elefante, an outlaw country band based out of Youngstown. Originally formed in Brooklyn, NY under the name of Uncle Larry, the duo began to run a series of shows at local bars, open stages, pubs, galleries and parties, gathering friends and family along the way. Their album titled “I get sentimental” is a homage to family, friendship, failure, love, heartbreak, finding a home and to the bittersweet journey called life.



Church of Starry Wisdom is a goth-classic rock band based in Akron, Ohio. Their sound and aesthetic is simultaneously retro and futuristic. They are known for their emotional wide-scale songwriting and fearless, passionate execution in live performance. Church of Starry Wisdom is a band that you will remember for all the right reasons.



Raven Rae will return to the Front Porch Concerts stage with a high-energy performance that bridges the gap between the classics and contemporary. Raven is a vocal chameleon who fuses together neo soul, pop, jazz and R&B through dynamic and dramatic performances.



Despite Cleveland’s cold winters, Hello! 3D is a band that plays “Hot Weather Music.” Get ready to dance to their upbeat sound, which combines South American cumbia, chica, and afro-latin grooves with the psychedelic sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s.



Shoreline Funk All-Stars is a brand new 8-piece outfit born on the north shore of Cleveland. This is the newest project by Mikey Silas of popular rock and soul group, Apostle Jones. Their goal is to bring funky, soulful sounds and good vibes to their audience.



Lea Marra has been writing and performing music since the age of 10. Her inspirations come from nature and her experience with relationships. Lea Marra has advanced her sound with her band The Dream Catchers. The Dream catchers add great musicality to her songs which include violin, mandolin, banjo, bass, lead guitar, and drums.



The concert series continues with Rubix Groove at the Madison Park Pavilion. They push the limits of funk music with their densely layered lineup of eight highly-skilled musicians. Based out of Cleveland, their sound features a three-piece horn section, drums, auxiliary percussion, bass, electric guitar, and powerful vocals.



Closing the series at Madison Park is popular Beatles cover band, The George Martins. The band formed in 2016 to perform at the annual Beatles-themed hunger relief fundraiser, All You Need Is Love (and food). Since then, they've perfected a repertoire spanning the entire career of The Beatles, welcoming fans of all generations to re-live Beatlemania by singing along to Strawberry Fields Forever and “na-na-na-ing” with Hey Jude.



2023 Front Porch Concert Series Schedule

All concerts start at 7 p.m.



Outside the Lakewood Public Library

6-2-23: The Day Nites

6-9-23: Larry Elefante

6-16-23: Church of Starry Wisdom

6-23-23: Raven Rae

6-30-23: Hello! 3D

7-7-23: Shoreline Funk All-Stars

7-14-23: Lea Marra & The Dreamcatchers



Madison Park Pavilion

7-21-23: Rubix Groove

7-28-23: The George Martins

For more information regarding the 2022 Front Porch Concert Series please visit: LakewoodAlive.org/FrontPorchConcerts.

The following sponsors generously support the Front Porch Concert Series:



Title Sponsor:

Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James

Encore Sponsors:

Barton Communities

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Lakewood Public Library

NOPEC



Applause Sponsors:

City of Lakewood

lion and blue