Lakewood Adopts First Climate Action Plan

I am pleased to announce that on May 1st, 2023, the City of Lakewood adopted our very first Climate Action Plan. The plan sets a roadmap for our community to achieve our ambitious goal of reducing citywide emissions to zero by 2050. This plan is based on energy flows within our community and the sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The plan then outlines a pathway to dramatically reduce GHG emissions while increasing energy efficiency and independence in Lakewood, leading to a more resilient and sustainable community.



One of the most important aspects of our Climate Action Plan is that climate action is a good investment. From an economic perspective, implementing the actions in the plan will result in savings of $2 billion from reduced energy costs and avoided maintenance costs, as well as $170 million in revenues. The plan outlines an overall investment of $1.5 billion over 27 years, averaging around $55 million annually. These investments will generate savings beyond 2050, resulting in a net benefit to our community of $720 million over 27 years, equivalent to a climate dividend of $27 million annually. This is a wise investment for the long-term health and prosperity of our community. The plan also sets up Lakewood to apply for many federal funding opportunities recently made available by the passage of the Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act.



Implementing the Climate Action Plan will result in households saving money. By shifting away from natural gas to electricity, using high-efficiency space heating and cooling with heat pumps, and improving the thermal efficiency of homes, the average household is expected to spend 24% less on fuel and electricity by 2050 compared to today. Lakewoodites can use these savings to fund incremental capital improvements such as heat pumps and home solar installations with utility bill savings and electric vehicles with reduced transportation costs. This will benefit our environment and the financial well-being of Lakewood households.



Economics is only part of the picture. The plan aims to improve the quality of life in Lakewood by generating a broad range of community-wide benefits with direct and indirect financial impacts. For example, electrifying transportation will improve air quality, deliver health benefits, and reduce healthcare costs. Walking and biking infrastructure improvements will make it easier for residents to get around, encouraging exercise and a healthy lifestyle. We also heard residents’ concerns about safety while walking or cycling. The plan includes provisions for improving bike and walking infrastructure to ensure safety and accessibility for all residents.



Another critical aspect of our Climate Action Plan is our commitment to environmental justice. We recognize that historically marginalized communities have been disproportionately impacted by climate change. We are dedicated to allocating the necessary resources to ensure every corner of Lakewood thrives and that every family benefits from our climate action efforts. We will work towards equitable distribution of benefits, ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to affordable clean energy, green jobs, and other co-benefits of climate action.



We have already made significant progress in our climate action efforts, with tree planting programs, LED streetlights, electric vehicle charging, bike lanes, and solar arrays at various locations in the city. These are essential steps toward achieving our climate goals. We can accelerate our progress with a coordinated strategy outlined in our Climate Action Plan.



The Climate Action Plan sets out a clear roadmap for our city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the impacts of climate change, and build a more resilient and sustainable future. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact in the fight against climate change and ensure a better future for many generations. It is our responsibility to take action now. With the implementation of the Climate Action Plan, we are committed to doing our part in creating a sustainable, safe, vibrant, and livable city for all.

Tristan Rader was elected to Lakewood City Council in 2018, re-elected in 2021, and serves citywide as Councilmember At-Large. Tristan works for Washington DC-based non-profit, Solar United Neighbors, as Ohio Director. Tristan attended Kent State for business and holds a Master's of Public Administration from Cleveland State. He lives on St. Charles Ave. with his wife, Caitlin, and dog, Marcus.