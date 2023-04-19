In honor of a new season of "America's Game," WordStage is pleased to present "Diamonds" - a celebration of the Boys (and Girls!) of summer. From Ernest Thayer's iconic "Casey at the Bat" to Grantham Rice's "Casey's Revenge," baseball has inspired some of America's greatest poets and writers to create dozens of dazzling works of literature, both praising and damning this annual rite of spring.

The words of Franklin P. Adams, Marianne Moore, May Sarton, Gregory Corso, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, and many more, extol the excitements, sorrows and memorable moments of this marvelous game.

"Diamonds - the Poetry of Baseball " will be performed at the Wright Chapel of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church - 14502 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, Ohio at 7: 00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th. Tickets may be reserved by calling 440-857-0717 or by purchasing them with cash or check at the door. Tickets are $20 General Admission/$15 Seniors/$10 Students.

For more information about this and other WordStage performances throught the 2023 Season please visit www.wordstageohio.org.

Tim Tavcar is the Producing/Artistic Director of WordStage Literary Concerts in residence at the Wright Chapel in the Lakewood Presbyterian Church.