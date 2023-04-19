We Are Off To The Races Again: Dinner, Silent And Live Auction Fundraiser

The Members of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise invite you to join them at the Second Derby Themed Fund Raiser on Friday May 12, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00pm at The Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Civic Center behind Rocky River City Hall. Last year there were many winners, as the event raised over $20,000 from nearly 200 attendees! Many local community agencies and organizations benefited from the proceeds. The Trials for Hope food pantry in Ohio City on Bridge Avenue was a major beneficiary with a new walk-in refrigerator to allow them to serve more people in need within our community and neighboring communities. Another major beneficiary was the H2O Program at Lakewood High School to help send some of their students to th (AYF) summer camp.

This year, in addition to support for the Trials for Hope, funds raised will also go to the Lakewood and Rocky River Charitable Assistance programs, 3rd Grade Dictionary Distribution, Youth Exchange Programs (sending dozens of youths to experience other cultures and welcoming dozens of youths into our homes and schools), birthday bags and school backpacks for foster children, Emergency Shelter Boxes and more.

For only $30 per person, or $240 for a table of eight, attendees will be treated to a served dinner and have the opportunity to win valuable and attractive art and entertainment items. There will be a silent and live auction, as well as several raffles! A cash bar will be available throughout the evening. Individual ticket price: $30 or a Table of Eight: $240

Make your check for tickets or table payable to Lakewood/Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Foundation and mail it today to: The Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Foundation P. O Box 16684 Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Larry Faulhaber is Public Image Committee Chair for Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club.