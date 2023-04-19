Update On Winterhurst Ice Rink Operations

The City of Lakewood has decided to seek proposals for a new operating agreement for the Winterhurst Ice Skating facility. The new agreement is expected to be in effect in the second half of this year.

Since 1931, Winterhurst has been a beloved community asset and key recreation facility for the people of Lakewood. The City’s overarching goal for Winterhurst is for the facility to act as an affordable, inviting, community-focused ice rink that first and foremost serves the needs and priorities of the people of Lakewood. After careful consideration of the existing operations and whether the current model is meeting community goals, the City believes that it is in the best interests of the people of Lakewood and the users of Winterhurst to explore an updated model for operation of the facility.

The City’s Planning & Development Department recently issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to begin the process of identifying and selecting an operator that aligns with the City’s overarching goals for the Winterhurst facility. An updated set of operating parameters and desired programmatic support will be part of the selection process. The City also will be engaging Lakewood residents, the local hockey and skating communities, and other key users to ensure that the City’s vision and the updated operating model align with the priorities of the community.

Responses to the RFQ are due on April 21, 2023. The most qualified operators will be identified and then invited to submit a formal proposal to serve as the City’s operator of the Winterhurst facility. It is anticipated that a selected operator will be presented to City Council for approval this summer.

As this process moves forward, the City will continue to provide updates and information on the status of the future vision for Winterhurst. For more information on the RFQ process please visit www.lakewoodoh.gov/winterhurst-operator-2023 or contact us at planning@lakewoodoh.net or (216) 529-6630.

Shawn Leininger, AICP, is Director of Planning & Development, and David Baas, AICP, is the Assistant Director of Planning & Development for the City of Lakewood.