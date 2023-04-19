T'was the day before Easter

And all through God's House

Not a creature was stirring

Not even a mouse.

The tables were filled with projects galore

Coloring, beading, planting and more.

Cookies, cake, fruit punch and treats

Were ready for families to sit and eat.

The clock struck eleven and the children came

To make things, eat cookies and play a new game.

A picture with the Easter Bunny was a surprise

Excitement was seen in the children' eyes.

Then the children gathered to hear a story.

A story of the first Easter glory -

A story filled with great joy

And love for every girl and boy.

While out on the lawn eggs spread like dew

Pink ones, green ones, purple and blue.

Eggs ready for children to find

And share with others to be kind.

The parade was led by the Easter Bunny

Out to the lawn where it was sunny.

Children laughed and ran and had so much fun

It was a little sad to see it all done.

The Easter Bunny waved goodbye

As each child left with a sigh.

Don't worry, we'll be back next year

To be sure we spread more Easter cheer.

A shout out of thanks to the students from Lakewood High School and Lutheran High School West who volunteered and did such an outstanding job to make this event a wonderful time for all the children who came. You guys are awesome. Grace Lutheran Church, Lakewood.