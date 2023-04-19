"T'was The Day Before Easter"
T'was the day before Easter
And all through God's House
Not a creature was stirring
Not even a mouse.
The tables were filled with projects galore
Coloring, beading, planting and more.
Cookies, cake, fruit punch and treats
Were ready for families to sit and eat.
The clock struck eleven and the children came
To make things, eat cookies and play a new game.
A picture with the Easter Bunny was a surprise
Excitement was seen in the children' eyes.
Then the children gathered to hear a story.
A story of the first Easter glory -
A story filled with great joy
And love for every girl and boy.
While out on the lawn eggs spread like dew
Pink ones, green ones, purple and blue.
Eggs ready for children to find
And share with others to be kind.
The parade was led by the Easter Bunny
Out to the lawn where it was sunny.
Children laughed and ran and had so much fun
It was a little sad to see it all done.
The Easter Bunny waved goodbye
As each child left with a sigh.
Don't worry, we'll be back next year
To be sure we spread more Easter cheer.
A shout out of thanks to the students from Lakewood High School and Lutheran High School West who volunteered and did such an outstanding job to make this event a wonderful time for all the children who came. You guys are awesome. Grace Lutheran Church, Lakewood.
Naomi Schiffrik
Born and raised in Lakewood. Graduate of Lakewood High School class of 1968. Currently administrator for Grace Preschool, 13030 Madison Ave., Lakewood. Started this preschool 42 years ago when it was in the former Lutheran Church across the street and now is held in Grace Lutheran Church. Was a teacher in Cleveland Public schools and several Lutheran schools for more than 35 years. Happily married for 50 years, mother of 3 and grandmother of 6.