"T'was The Day Before Easter"

by Naomi Schiffrik

Student volunteers.

T'was the day before Easter 

And all through God's House

Not a creature was stirring

Not even a mouse.

The tables were filled with projects galore

Coloring, beading, planting and more.

Cookies, cake, fruit punch and treats 

Were ready for families to sit and eat.

The clock struck eleven and the children came

To make things, eat cookies and play a new game.

A picture with the Easter Bunny was a surprise

Excitement was seen in the children' eyes.

Then the children gathered to hear a story.

A story of the first Easter glory -

A story filled with great joy

And love for every girl and boy.

While out on the lawn eggs spread like dew

Pink ones, green ones, purple and blue.

Eggs ready for children to find

And share with others to be kind.

The parade was led by the Easter Bunny

Out to the lawn where it was sunny.

Children laughed and ran and had so much fun

It was a little sad to see it all done.

The Easter Bunny waved goodbye

As each child left with a sigh.

Don't worry, we'll be back next year

To be sure we spread more Easter cheer.

A shout out of thanks to the students from Lakewood High School and Lutheran High School West who volunteered and did such an outstanding job to make this event a wonderful time for all the children who came. You guys are awesome. Grace Lutheran Church, Lakewood.

Naomi Schiffrik

Born and raised in Lakewood. Graduate of Lakewood High School class of 1968. Currently administrator for Grace Preschool, 13030 Madison Ave., Lakewood. Started this preschool 42 years ago when it was in the former Lutheran Church across the street and now is held in Grace Lutheran Church. Was a teacher in Cleveland Public schools and several Lutheran schools for more than 35 years. Happily married for 50 years, mother of 3 and grandmother of 6.

